CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan is now running for the job he was appointed to earlier this year.

The Republican from Torrington served in the Wyoming House of Representatives for 10 years, including two years as House speaker. He ran unsuccessfully for secretary of state in 2014.

Gov. Matt Mead appointed Buchanan secretary of state in March following the resignation of Ed Murray after three years in office. Two women recently accused Murray of unwanted sexual contact decades ago, allegations Murray denies.

Buchanan is an attorney. He tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle his priorities as secretary of state include using technology to make Wyoming more business-friendly.

Buchanan is so far unopposed in seeking the Republican nomination for the job. State Rep. James Byrd of Cheyenne seeks the Democratic nomination.

