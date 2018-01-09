GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A Wyoming woman who pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide for a crash in Greeley that killed a man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Greeley Tribune reports that 30-year-old Ashley Moore was sentenced on Tuesday for a January 2016 crash that killed the passenger in her vehicle, 46-year-old Gerald Sisneros.

Police say Moore’s blood alcohol content was as high as .248 when she crashed head-on with another vehicle.

John Morrissey, Moore’s defense attorney, asked the judge to hand down a lighter sentence, citing her lack of criminal history and the fact that she has battled alcoholism since her teenage years.

Multiple members of Sisneros’ family forgave Moore in court.

