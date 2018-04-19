CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 46-year-old woman has been formally charged in a Wyoming court with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery in the fatal stabbing of another woman in Cheyenne.

Tanya Pearson made an initial appearance Wednesday without an attorney in Laramie County Circuit Court where Judge Tom Lee set her bond at $50,000 cash. She remains in the county jail. Pearson has requested an attorney from the public defender’s office.

Her next scheduled court appearance is set for April 26.

Police say 45-year-old Jennifer Pratt died Monday from stab wounds to her upper left abdomen, her left side below her ribs and her left armpit.

According to police, witnesses saw Pearson and the victim arguing and fighting at a local park.