CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 31-year-old Wyoming woman is in custody after she allegedly threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch, causing the girl severe injuries.
Cheyenne police said Lillian Jeffrey was arrested early Saturday morning for alleged child abuse and child endangerment after officers responded to a call about suspicious activity at a Love’s Travel Stop service station.
Police said Jeffrey was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, acting erratically. The windows were down with two car seats in the vehicle but only one child present.
The girl was found injured in a ditch and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Most Read Stories
- Judge orders Whole Foods to reopen shuttered Bellevue Square 365 store
- ‘I just wanted off the plane’: Sexual assaults often unreported by airlines, so Seattle woman starts campaign
- Frederick Darren Berg, mastermind of Washington state's biggest Ponzi scheme, escapes from California prison
- Amazon wants a key to your house. I did it. I regretted it.
- The Mariners' quest falls short: Shohei Ohtani signs with the Angels
Authorities say it’s uncertain how long the infant had been outside on a night when temperatures were in the low 40s.
It was unknown if Jeffrey had an attorney.