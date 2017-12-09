CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A 31-year-old Wyoming woman is in custody after she allegedly threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch, causing the girl severe injuries.

Cheyenne police said Lillian Jeffrey was arrested early Saturday morning for alleged child abuse and child endangerment after officers responded to a call about suspicious activity at a Love’s Travel Stop service station.

Police said Jeffrey was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, acting erratically. The windows were down with two car seats in the vehicle but only one child present.

The girl was found injured in a ditch and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say it’s uncertain how long the infant had been outside on a night when temperatures were in the low 40s.

It was unknown if Jeffrey had an attorney.