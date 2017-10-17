Share story

By
The Associated Press

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife officials are looking for a grizzly bear that was shot and wounded when a hunter said it charged him in northern Wyoming.

The Cody Enterprise reports that the bear charged Tev Kelley and his hunting partner Scott Smith Oct. 6 while they were field dressing an elk Smith had just shot.

Kelley first fired his .45 handgun at a log as a warning shot before shooting the bear.

Kelley says the bear began to bleed and rolled downhill before getting up and staggering away.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Kelley said he chose to bring his handgun into the woods instead of bear spray because the gun is a more reliable means of protection.

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department is continuing to search for the wounded bear.

___

Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com

The Associated Press