CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming veteran has returned a piece of history to Germany.
Marine Corps veteran and Cody resident Bill Buntyn purchased a German banner in 1983 at a military surplus auction in Ohio.
The banner once belonged to the Insheim Workers Education Union and was taken down due to fear of reprisals after World War I around the time of the rise of Adolph Hitler’s National Socialists.
The Cody Enterprise reports Buntyn traveled to the town of Insheim in October to personally deliver the banner to the town.
Buntyn says he received a warm welcome and he found people who appreciated history as much as himself.
___
Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com