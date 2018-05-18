CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says troopers seized 50 pounds (22.7 kilograms) of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $425,000 following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County.

Troopers on April 22 found the drugs in two manufactured compartments that were added onto a pickup truck that was being transported along with two other vehicles on a tractor trailer.

The patrol says troopers stopped the tractor-trailer to conduct a commercial motor vehicle inspection. When they discovered inconsistencies in the paperwork for the delivery destination of the vehicle, the driver agreed to allow troopers to deploy their drug detection dog around the outside of the vehicles. The dog alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics within the pickup.