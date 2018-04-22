RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming tribe’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers has been consolidated with hundreds of other similar cases in a federal court in Ohio.

The Riverton Ranger reports that the lawsuit by the Northern Arapaho Tribe and lawsuits from two other American Indian tribes were consolidated with the other cases this past week. The lawsuits all accuse opioid manufacturers of downplaying addiction risks while marketing their products as long-term treatments for pain.

Northern Arapaho Business Council chairman Roy Brown said last month that any money won during the lawsuit will be used locally to address the epidemic.

The nation’s opioid crisis killed 42,000 Americans in 2016 with the death toll rising even as patients are being prescribed fewer opioid painkillers.

