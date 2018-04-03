CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Northern Arapaho Tribe in Wyoming has filed a lawsuit against six pharmaceutical companies and three drug distributors over harm done to tribal members by opioid abuse.

KTWO-AM reports the lawsuit filed Monday contends that the tribe has seen child welfare and foster care costs associated with opioid-addicted parents skyrocket, health services overwhelmed and education and addiction therapy costs increased.

The federal lawsuit seeks various damages and compensation as well as a jury trial.

Other tribes have sued opioid manufacturers and distributors, saying they misrepresented addiction risks. In January, three tribes in South Dakota sued many of the same defendants.

The Northern Arapaho lawsuit asserts opioid manufactures and distributors have spent millions of dollars on promotions that falsely deny or minimize the risks of opioids while overstating their benefits.

