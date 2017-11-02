RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Tribal officials on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation say they’ve reburied centuries-old human remains that were discovered during digging for a water line project.
Workers found the remains in September. Tribal officials tell the Riverton Ranger they reburied the bones Oct. 27 at an undisclosed location.
Investigators determined the remains belonged to a 40- to 50-year-old Native American woman who stood 4 feet, 10 inches tall. She lived between 250 and 3,000 years ago and had been buried where she was originally found.
David Oldman with the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office says his agency took custody of the remains last week in accordance with federal law.
He says such burials typically involve prayers and are attended by tribal elders, spiritual leaders and representatives of his office.
Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com