CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Department of Education announced this month that it will implement a state-led accreditation process beginning fall 2018.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday that the department will drastically diminish its existing contract with AdvancED, an international school accreditation organization.

The 2016 contract with the organization cost about $770,000.

Dicky Shanor, chief of staff for the Department of Education, said the department only has about half that amount to spend on accreditation this year.

Kari Eakins, communications director for the department, said officials use the accreditation process to determine which districts and schools meet the requirements based on state law. The department then makes recommendations to the state Board of Education, which decides the schools that will receive accreditation.

