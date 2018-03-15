CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has agreed with a district court decision that the state transportation department cannot be sued in the case of a 7-year-old who was killed by a licensed driver with a visual handicap.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that then-78-year-old Sandra Pennock, who had one glass eye and glaucoma in the other, was driving in 2015 through Riverton with a valid license when she hit and killed Sophia Archer.

Pennock said she never saw the girl. She was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide.

Archer’s family sued the Wyoming Department of Transportation, the City of Riverton, Fremont County School District No. 25 and employees of the various agencies in district court alleging wrongful death. A district court judge in 2016 dismissed all claims.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com