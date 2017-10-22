CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials say traffic on a major interstate will continue to grow, requiring careful long-term planning for work that could come at a high cost.

Consultants on Thursday laid out the start of a master plan for the Interstate-80 corridor that crosses southern Wyoming. The Casper Star Tribune reports that state officials estimate any redevelopment could cost millions or billions of dollars; no specifics were discussed by the Wyoming Transportation Commission.

But the state anticipates that traffic, particularly commercial trucks, will continue to increase and require more upkeep or changes. Wyoming officials hope the ongoing study will help them be prepared to apply for any financial help the federal government can offer.

Possible changes to the interstate included in the study include flyover interchanges, tolls and passing lanes.