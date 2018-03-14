CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Students at some Wyoming schools participated in a nationwide walkout Wednesday, which marked the one-month anniversary of the school shooting in Florida.

Walkouts were planned at schools in Cheyenne, Casper, Gillette, Rock Springs, Lander and Jackson.

Some organizers stressed that the walkouts were not intended to make a political stance for or against gun control but to support the victims of the Florida shooting.

But the specter of violence hung over some of the walkouts.

Jackson Hole High School held its walkout after a bomb threat delayed the start of a separate middle school.

In Casper, the Natrona County School District locked all school building entrances as a precaution Wednesday morning after police warned of a possible threat. The lockout was lifted by 10 a.m.