CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming State Treasurer Mark Gordon is running for governor.
Gordon made the announcement Wednesday in Buffalo and plans campaign stops throughout the state over the next week, including stops in Casper and Cheyenne on Thursday.
The 61-year-old Republican is seeking to succeed Republican Gov. Matt Mead, who by law can’t seek a third term.
Mead appointed Gordon treasurer in 2012 following the death of State Treasurer Joe Meyer. Gordon easily won the 2014 primary and ran unopposed in the general election.
He previously was a rancher who owned businesses in Buffalo and Sheridan. He served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from 2008-2012.
Other Republicans running for governor include physician Taylor Haynes and attorney Harriet Hageman. Former state Rep. Mary Throne is seeking the Democratic nomination.