CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — While areas of Wyoming received above-average snowfall this past winter and spring, forecasters are not expecting a repeat of last year’s flooding that occurred during the annual spring and summer melt.

Hydrologist Jim Fahey in Riverton says the main difference between last year and this year is that most of the snow collected high up in the mountains whereas in 2017 a lot of snow piled up at lower elevations as well.

Flooding last year caused millions of dollars in damage in Fremont, Park and Washakie counties and the Wind River Reservation.

Still, some areas could see high water this year. Fahey says three potential worry spots for flooding this year are the Big Wind River, the South Fork of the Shoshone and the west side of the Bighorn Mountains.