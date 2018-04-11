JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in northwest Wyoming is reporting its most successful season.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the resort recorded some 634,500 skier days this past winter season, which exceeded its previous record set during the 2013-2014 season by more than 70,000.

Chief marketer Adam Sutner says the resort has been working to spread its business out over the entire winter rather than relying on certain big weekends.

Plentiful snow also contributed. Jackson Hole recorded about 300 inches (762 centimeters) more snow than other ski areas in the region.

Resort President Jerry Blann says the successful season allows the resort to continue the trend of updating lifts, creating alternate routes up the mountain and hosting events during the slower times of the season.

___

