LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Adidas will be the official apparel and footwear provider for Wyoming under an eight-year deal announced on Wednesday.

Wyoming athletics will be outfitted with Adidas uniforms, footwear, apparel, headwear, equipment and accessories starting June 1 through the 2025-26 season.

The Adidas deal brings all 17 Cowboy and Cowgirl programs under one agreement after being split with Nike and Under Armour last season.

Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman says in a release that the university’s goals in obtaining new provider deal included getting the highest quality athletic apparel for its teams and securing a deal that would provide the most financially beneficial agreement for Wyoming athletics.

Earlier this month, Washington became the 12th school to partner with Adidas after signing a 10-year deal reportedly worth nearly $12 million annually.