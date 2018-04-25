LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Adidas will be the official apparel and footwear provider for Wyoming under an eight-year deal announced on Wednesday.
Wyoming athletics will be outfitted with Adidas uniforms, footwear, apparel, headwear, equipment and accessories starting June 1 through the 2025-26 season.
The Adidas deal brings all 17 Cowboy and Cowgirl programs under one agreement after being split with Nike and Under Armour last season.
Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman says in a release that the university’s goals in obtaining new provider deal included getting the highest quality athletic apparel for its teams and securing a deal that would provide the most financially beneficial agreement for Wyoming athletics.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Earlier this month, Washington became the 12th school to partner with Adidas after signing a 10-year deal reportedly worth nearly $12 million annually.