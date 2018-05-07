CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A shootout in central Wyoming has left one man is dead and a police officer critically injured.

The Casper Police Department says the shooting occurred between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday in a dirt lot in east Casper.

A short statement issued by police offered few details about the shooting and the injured officer. The names of the man and officers involved were not released.

Witnesses tell the Casper Star-Tribune that they saw the man firing a handgun as he backed away from two officers. The witnesses weren’t able to specify who fired first or what caused the shooting, but they said the man appeared to be driving two children around the lot in a white sedan before police arrived.

The police statement did not mention children being present.

