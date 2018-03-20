CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A school district in central Wyoming says students who make threatening comments could face expulsion.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Natrona County School District is increasing the penalty for making threats after a third threat was reported in four weeks.
District officials say the recent increase of threats paired with added concern for school safety has prompted the district to re-evaluate how it handles and responds to threats.
District spokeswoman Tanya Southerland says all threats are taken seriously, so schools need help from parents in communicating that threats made jokingly or otherwise will not be tolerated.
Casper police say all Natrona County schools were placed on high alert last week after a student who had previously made threats was suspected in a handgun theft.
