CODY, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school district will begin looking for firearms trainers to instruct qualified and selected teachers who will be allowed to carry concealed guns on campuses.
The Cody Enterprise reports the Cody School District board approved a request for proposals Tuesday to start accepting training offers.
The board earlier this year approved the policy that allows certain district employees to carry concealed firearms on school grounds. The employees must pass steps including background checks, a psychological suitability exam and 24 hours of initial training.
The state Legislature passed a bill last year allowing districts to decide if they wanted to arm teachers under certain conditions.
Superintendent Ray Schulte says he met with the Park County sheriff and the Cody police chief to go over the training.
Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com