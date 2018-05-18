CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Officials say a Wyoming school district has begun examining and reshaping its bullying policy with a committee aiming to better define what bullying actually is.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Natrona County School District is planning to hold a public forum on bullying sometime in the coming months.

District board members announced in February that they planned to review the bullying policy, which was last revised in 2013.

The board’s policy committee took the initial steps. Committee chair Dana Howie says they discovered that the policy has certain language that cannot be changed due to state statute.

Howie says she expects the public forum to cover other options on how the district can address bullying while the policy revisions are under consideration.

