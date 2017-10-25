CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A panel of financial experts has released a new revenue forecast indicating that Wyoming’s economy is improving.

The report released this week by the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group forecasts state revenues ahead of earlier projections.

State Economic Analysis Division administrator Alex Kean tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the new revenue estimates represent a slight reversal to a more stable or slightly improving outlook for Wyoming.

However, Kean says the state has a ways to go before it recovers from the current economic downturn.

State general fund revenue estimates for the 2017-2018 biennium would be about 19 percent lower than 2013-2014.

Gov. Matt Mead will release his budget recommendations in December. CREG will release another report in January before the start of the state Legislature’s 2018 budget session.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com