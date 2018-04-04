CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso say President Donald Trump intends to nominate a Wyoming resident to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The Republican senators say they recommended Riverton resident Ruby Calvert to the Trump administration.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting oversees the government’s investment in public broadcasting, which supports the operations of nearly 1,500 locally owned and operated public television and radio stations nationwide.

The president appoints each member subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

Calvert worked for the Wyoming Public Broadcasting Service in Riverton for more than 30 years, including 10 years as general manager of the station and president of the Wyoming PBS Foundation. Calvert also served two terms on the national PBS Board.