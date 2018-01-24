JACKSON, Wyo. — A Northern pygmy owl that flew into a window a couple of weeks ago in northwest Wyoming has been nursed back to health and released back into the wild.

The tiny bird, about the same weight as half an apple, was treated for a head injury by staff at the Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the owl was released last week after showing it could hunt live prey, fly without tiring easily and show a healthy fear of humans.

Northern pygmy owls are diurnal animals, meaning they hunt during the day and are susceptible to window strikes.

In 2017, Teton Raptor Center staff and volunteers treated 120 injured, ill or orphaned raptors.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com