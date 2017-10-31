CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked him while he was looking for a man wanted on a drug charge and for violating probation.
Two Cheyenne police officers approached a home Monday near where the suspect’s car was being repossessed and knocked on the rear and front doors. When a woman answered, a 120-pound dog followed behind her and attacked one of the officers, biting his wrist and forearm.
Police say the woman warned the officer that the dog “will get you.” The officer who was attacked fired at the dog five times.
Cheyenne police say the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson renegotiates contract to help reel in Duane Brown
- Wendy Williams passes out, collapses on-air during chat show
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans