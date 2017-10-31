CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming police officer shot and killed a dog that attacked him while he was looking for a man wanted on a drug charge and for violating probation.

Two Cheyenne police officers approached a home Monday near where the suspect’s car was being repossessed and knocked on the rear and front doors. When a woman answered, a 120-pound dog followed behind her and attacked one of the officers, biting his wrist and forearm.

Police say the woman warned the officer that the dog “will get you.” The officer who was attacked fired at the dog five times.

Cheyenne police say the suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.