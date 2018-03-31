RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming police officer is out of a job after being charged with shoplifting and intimidating a Walmart employee who confronted her about stealing.
Fremont County prosecutors filed 11 shoplifting charges and an official misconduct charge against Bridgett McGinness on March 9.
Riverton Police Chief Eric Murphy tells the Daily Ranger that McGinness is no longer with the department. He did not provide any more information.
State investigators say surveillance tapes showed that on 11 different occasions between Nov. 21 and Dec. 19, McGinness used the store’s self-checkout system and put some items in her bag without scanning them or brought her own bar codes to scan.
Prosecutors say a Walmart clerk spotted McGinness trying to steal items three times.
Investigators say McGinness told them she was a good person who made poor choices.
Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com