LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The Laramie Police Department has identified a body found along the Laramie River.

The Laramie Boomerang reports that 38-year-old Travis Bybee was found dead April 25 by two men searching for antlers.

Police Lt. Gwen Smith said Bybee was last seen at an apartment complex June 3 and nearby areas were extensively searched for him. Investigators found important medications and belongings in his apartment.

Police say at this point, his death appears to be accidental and the department has no reason to suspect foul play.

