HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Conservation groups say Wyoming proposed to round up the fractional number of grizzly bears it can hunt this year after Montana officials agreed to reduce its own allocation.

Wyoming’s proposed hunt sets quotas of two female and 10 male grizzlies. The state was allocated 1.45 females and 9.86 males under a formula used by Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to decide hunting quotas.

Center for Biological Diversity attorney Andrea Santarsiere says Wyoming officials told the audience in an April 12 public meeting that Montana agreed to reduce its allocation so Wyoming could set its quota using whole numbers.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Greg Lemon said Tuesday there was no such agreement with Wyoming, and the issue of rounding up is unaddressed in a new three-state agreement for managing grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.