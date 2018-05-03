CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Highway Patrol says its troopers rescued five missing children during two separate incidents near Dubois at the end of April.

On April 27, while working a truck fire on U.S. 26, troopers were notified about a driver wanted by Idaho law enforcement for assault and abduction of two children. The wanted driver was located in his vehicle, which was stopped on the highway because of the truck accident.

Troopers found the two children in the vehicle and arrested the driver.

Two days later, troopers received a report about a vehicle with three missing children leaving a gas station in Wyoming.

Troopers located the vehicle and identified one of the children as a missing child from Las Vegas, Nevada. They arrested the two adults on various charges.