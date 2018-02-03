RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A proposal to set up an interactive website for outdoor recreationists in Wyoming has a lot of support but comes with a price tag that may require contributions from users of public lands in the state.

The Ranger reports that Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead approved allocating $75,000 toward development of the website in his budget and the Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee recommended $150,000.

However, state Parks and Cultural Resources Director Darin Westby says even the $150,000 amount isn’t enough to create the kind of site his agency envisions.

For example, Westby said the members of the public should be able to post personalized information on the site about activities and locations they have enjoyed throughout Wyoming.

He says his agency plans to approach the state’s outdoors associations for additional funding.

