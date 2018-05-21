Share story

By
The Associated Press

RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of Wyoming say the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes have not raised any new issues in a boundary dispute with the state that would merit a U.S. Supreme Court review.

The tribes want the Supreme Court to hear arguments in a dispute over the Wind River Indian Reservation boundaries.

The Ranger reports that state attorneys filed legal arguments on Friday opposing a Supreme Court review.

The dispute centers on whether a 1905 agreement between the tribes and federal government to allow sale of reservation land to non-Indians actually changed the reservation boundaries.

Last year, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the tribes, saying Riverton and other areas north of the Wind River aren’t part of the reservation.

