CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials and an international technology company tested the state’s pilot digital driver’s licenses.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a total of 64 people within the Wyoming Department of Transportation downloaded the licenses, and Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers conducted mock traffic stops Thursday using the technology.

Wyoming joins Colorado, Idaho, Maryland and the District of Columbia as the only parts of the country to participate in the pilot program.

The application that holds the licenses was developed by technology company Gemalto, which currently produces Wyoming’s driver’s license cards.

The new app can be downloaded to Android or iPhone smartphones and has four different functions — a screen that looks much like a regular ID, a law enforcement function, an age verification mode and a screen for the Transportation Security Administration.

