JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — More than 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) of remote ranchland is being added to a national forest in Wyoming.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Upper Gros Ventre River Ranch is being tacked onto Bridger-Teton National Forest. Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl donated the ranch to the Trust for Public Land in 2014.

Some $3 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund will go to the trust for one of the Bridger-Teton’s largest recent land transactions.

The land is about 27 miles (43 km) east of Jackson.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com