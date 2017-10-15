CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has compensated Wyoming entities for more than $14.8 million for various natural disasters since 1998.

Unlike many other states, Wyoming did not have any cases where an agency decision to deny money was appealed, according to an analysis by The Associated Press.

In some states, FEMA has denied appeals for tens of millions of dollars in applications for disaster help.

All of Wyoming’s disasters were related to flooding, particularly from heavy runoff in the spring and early summer, and from severe winter storms.

Wyoming’s largest disaster in terms of FEMA aid was spring flooding in 2011 that damaged roads and other infrastructure in at least 15 counties around the state. FEMA paid out $5.6 million.

Another round of flooding in June 2010 resulted in about $3 million in FEMA help.

Flooding this year from heavy spring runoff resulted in about $2.2 million in FEMA assistance.