CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s National Guard commander said his department has done everything it can to address sexual assault and harassment complaints in response to a court decision that found the state Military Department discriminated against a former employee.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Sunday that adjutant General Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner’s comments follow a federal judge’s criticism of how the state Military Department handled an employee’s sexual harassment complaints against a supervisor in 2010 and 2011, which resulted in the employee’s discharge.

The judge found that the department discriminated against the ex-employee when she was subjected to sexual harassment by her direct supervisor.

Gov. Matt Mead, the commander-in-chief of Wyoming’s military forces, said it should be fundamental for the Military Department to “do a better job in that regard.”

