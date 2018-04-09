CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s National Guard commander said his department has done everything it can to address sexual assault and harassment complaints in response to a court decision that found the state Military Department discriminated against a former employee.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Sunday that adjutant General Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner’s comments follow a federal judge’s criticism of how the state Military Department handled an employee’s sexual harassment complaints against a supervisor in 2010 and 2011, which resulted in the employee’s discharge.
The judge found that the department discriminated against the ex-employee when she was subjected to sexual harassment by her direct supervisor.
Gov. Matt Mead, the commander-in-chief of Wyoming’s military forces, said it should be fundamental for the Military Department to “do a better job in that regard.”
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com