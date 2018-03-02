CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a drug-related crime spree was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
KTWO-AM reports Christopher Eads was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Casper after he pleaded guilty in December to six felonies, including drug and firearms charges, assaulting an officer and carjacking.
According to court records, Eads and Santana Keener entered the crime spree following an attempted traffic stop in June. It ended in a standoff in Casper after Eads shot at police, assaulted a woman, stole her car, assaulted an officer and stole his car, abandoned it and stole another car.
Kenner was sentenced last month to 20 years in prison for her role.
Eads was also ordered to pay nearly $100,000 in restitution.
Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/