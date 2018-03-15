POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — Prosecutors in northwestern Wyoming have reached a plea agreement with a Powell-area man charged with killing his wife in August 2017.

David Williamson was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 65-year-old Shirley Williamson.

He told investigators his wife’s mental state had been deteriorating, she had been hearing voices and hadn’t slept much in the previous two weeks. He said he took her to the hospital on Aug. 25.

He said she pointed an unloaded gun at him the next day and told him to kill her. He then called 911.

The Powell Tribune reports Williams’ attorney, Tim Blatt, filed a motion asking for a change-of-plea hearing. It was set for May 22. The terms of the plea agreement have not been made public.

Williamson has been jailed since his arrest with his bail set at $700,000.

