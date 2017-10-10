CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man has pleaded no contest to a charge of negligent homicide in a motorcycle crash that killed a morning radio host in Montana a year ago.

KTWO-AM reports (http://bit.ly/2fZ7dPg ) a change of plea order filed Wednesday says William Michael Spicer, of Casper, entered a no contest plea to the felony negligent homicide charge and a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of daytime speeding in the crash that killed K2 Radio host Brian Scott Gamroth.

Spicer’s sentencing is set for Nov. 13.

Spicer is released on his own recognizance and is required to appear for his sentencing.

Spicer was charged and pleaded not guilty in March. Court records say the accident happened Sept. 18, 2016.

___

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/