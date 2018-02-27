LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A 30-year-old Wyoming man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the beating and stabbing death of a 75-year-old woman in Laramie.

Trevor Lee Sanford pleaded guilty in November to first-degree murder in the March 29 death of Marilyn “Kay” Dlugosh. The Laramie Boomerang reports District Judge Tori Kricken sentenced Sanford on Monday.

Court records say Sanford was related to Dlugosh through marriage and had been staying at her house for about a week after spending time in jail for a high speed chase.

Investigators said fellow inmates heard Sanford threatening to kill Dlugosh for not taking his phone calls from jail.

An autopsy found she was beaten with a hammer and stabbed. Sanford was arrested on April 4 in Colorado with Dlugosh’s vehicle and bank cards.

