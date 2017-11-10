RIVERTON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2014 stabbing death of another man who was in bed with his estranged wife has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

The Riverton Ranger reports 25-year-old Jeremiah Shull, who was sentenced Thursday, stabbed and slit the throat of Jacob Willenbrecht as Willenbrecht slept in bed with Julie Cordell-Shull on Oct. 19, 2014.

Shull has said he went to his wife’s house not with any ill intent, but in a last attempt to save his marriage.

On Thursday, he said he agreed with Willenbrecht’s family that his actions were “horrible, cowardly and wrong.”

A jury found Shull guilty of first-degree murder in 2015, handing him a mandatory life sentence. But the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled the jury instructions had been flawed.

___

Information from: The (Riverton, Wyo.) Ranger, http://www.dailyranger.com