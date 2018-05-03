GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A Pine Haven man who was involved in a fatal head-on crash has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison.

The Gillette News Record reports 38-year-old Richard Wright was sentenced Wednesday for the July death of 60-year-old Terry O’Donnell. Wright was driving near Pine Haven with is 15 year-old son as a passenger when he swerved into oncoming traffic.

O’Donnell, of Gillette, died at the scene, and Wright and his son were hospitalized after the fiery crash.

Investigators say Wright’s blood alcohol content was 0.14 percent, nearly two times the legal limit for driving. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide as part of a deal in which misdemeanor charges of child endangering and driving with a revoked license were dismissed.

