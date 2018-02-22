CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A man accused of assaulting a woman at his lake house in Wyoming has been found not guilty of first- and second-degree sexual assault.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that the jury was deadlocked on another charge of third-degree sexual assault, leading to a mistrial on the one charge.

A 21-year-old woman told the jury she woke up in the middle of the night on June 25 to 55-year-old Tony Cercy performing oral sex on her.

She said she had earlier passed out on the couch at his home after a day of drinking.

Cercy testified that he had been asleep at the time of the alleged assault.

Cercy remains free on bond. Defense attorneys Jeff Pagliuca and Pamela Mackey declined to comment following the conclusion of the hearing.

