POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has died after the forklift he was driving flipped and ejected him in northern Wyoming.
Police say Kade Englert, of Lovell, died in the accident that occurred about 5 p.m. Monday in Powell.
The Cody Enterprise reports that police say Englert was driving the forklift on a street when he veered right and over corrected, causing the forklift to flip.
Englert died later at Powell Valley Hospital.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Dead' husband returns after Japan police send wrong body
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting
___
Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com