POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has died after the forklift he was driving flipped and ejected him in northern Wyoming.

Police say Kade Englert, of Lovell, died in the accident that occurred about 5 p.m. Monday in Powell.

The Cody Enterprise reports that police say Englert was driving the forklift on a street when he veered right and over corrected, causing the forklift to flip.

Englert died later at Powell Valley Hospital.

___

Information from: The Cody Enterprise, http://www.codyenterprise.com