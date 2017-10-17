Share story

By
The Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Powell County coroner records show a 61-year-old Wyoming man was killed earlier this month when a tree fell on him.

The Billings Gazette reports the records released on Tuesday state Berwyn Conroy of Gillette, Wyoming, is the victim.

Conroy was injured Oct. 7 on Ogden Mountain. He died in the ambulance after the incident.

His cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

Coroner Lee Jewell declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

