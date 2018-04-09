CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Lottery has transferred $1.4 million in profits to the state Treasurer’s Office for distribution to local cities, towns and counties.

WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz says it is the most money the lottery has transferred in a quarter to local governments since launching in 2014.

The lottery has transferred more than $7.9 million altogether to the state since it started up.

WyoLotto offers four draw games, including the state-only Cowboy Draw and the Powerball, Mega Millions and Lucky for Life nationwide draw games.