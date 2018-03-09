CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The state Legislature has approved a measure that would require Wyoming K-12 schools to provide all students with computer science instruction.

Senate File 29 now heads to Gov. Matt Mead’s desk for his consideration.

Under the bill, schools would be required to provide computer science instruction to all students in each grade and provide standards on what students at each grade level are expected to master in computer science. The new course will be offered by the 2022-23 school year.

State schools Superintendent Jillian Balow supports the bill, saying it will help prepare Wyoming students for the well paid technology jobs of the future.