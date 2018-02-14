CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have scrapped a section of a bill that would have reduced fines for speeding but are moving forward with legislation that aims to simplify the ticketing system.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday amended the bill, citing concerns that lowering speeding fines could cost schools some funding and potentially lead to an increase in traffic-related fatalities.

The Legislative Services Office had estimated the House bill with its fine reductions would cut school funding by about $1.5 million over two years. The money from speeding tickets is usually directed to schools.

Democratic Rep. Charles Pelkey moved to amend the bill, removing the fine reductions while keeping intact the simplification of the ticket bond schedule.

The amended bill is expected to go before the House.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com