LANDER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming elections official says the state Legislature should look at creating a trust fund to maintain a secure voting system.

State elections director Kai Schon of the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office says many local election custodians report that voting equipment has reached the end of its useful life.

Schon says he’s confident Wyoming’s election systems are safe and secure, but he says lawmakers should look at maintaining that security.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that the Legislature’s new budget included more than $13 million on top of $3 million from the federal government received in March for voting systems.

But Schon said it is prudent to establish a fund that would hopefully make money available for such tasks if state or federal money isn’t available.

